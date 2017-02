Staff Reporter

The Quaud-e-Azam mausoleum, the last resting place for the father of the nation, has been closed to public initially for security reasons.

Resident Engineer Mohammad Arif said if security permission was given, it will be opened from Monday, otherwise further delays are likely

The decision to shut it down came in the wake of country-wide campaign against terrorists as an aftermath of the Sehwan carnage in which 88 people were confirmed dead till Friday morning.