Quaid’s birthday celebrations at Liaquat Gymnasium

Staff Reporter

A Grand Ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam’s 141st birthday celebration is being held at Liaquat Gymnasium at the Sports Complex in Islamabad on Sunday. A large number of school children are expected to participate in the event, being organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD).

There would be a Grand scale display of Quaid’s portraits, Pakistan flag and Flowers of Pakistan by children through printed play cards. The Ministry and its attached departments have drawn elaborate week-long programmes to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan. These include On Spot Painting Competition on the theme of ‘Quaid Ka Pakistan”, Competition of National Songs, Quaid’s Birthday Cake designing and baking contest and speech contests.