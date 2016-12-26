Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrated in KP, FATA with zeal

December 25 has extra importance for Pakistanis: Jhagra

Peshawar

Like other parts of the county the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was also celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA with national zeal.

Different programs and rallies were arranged to highlight the services of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in different areas of the province. The government buildings, bazaars, streets and houses were illuminated and Pakistani flag and badges were selling in bazaars.

A rally was held from KP Assembly to Peshawar Press Club which was arranged by Akakhel Itihad Pakistan (AIP). Speaking on the occasion President AIP Noor Sher said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the dream of an independent country for Muslims of the sub-continent was materialized.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a brave and sincere leader under his leadership; Muslims of the sub-continent achieved an independent state.

He said the two-nation theory was not only to get a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent but its ultimate objective was to build a democratic and progressive Pakistan.

He said on the birth anniversary of Quaid, the nation should make a solemn pledge to devote themselves for the ultimate objectives of Pakistan. He termed youth as the main segment of the country that could play a pivotal role in achieving this objective. He said that today we are very happy to live in an independent state and asked everyone to play a vital role for the uplift and development of the country.

The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the December 25 marks the birthday Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it is because of this very fact, the day carries extra importance for us.

The Founder of Pakistan, he said had made political and social salvation of the Muslims of Indian sub-continent from the clutches of alien forces while, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has put the nation on the path of economic development and prosperity.

He was addressing two separate ceremonies held in connection with 141st birthday of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Easter Christmas at Governor’s House here on Sunday.

A special cake was also cut to mark the birthday ceremony of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on this occasion. While the minorities from FATA made their presence under arrangement of FATA Secretariat at the charismas ceremony at Governor House.

Addressing the participant, the Governor said, Pakistan is the invaluable and priceless asset for us which has become possible because of wisdom oriented approach, farsightedness and courageous role and leadership qualities of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

We are here toady with the claim being the followers of the footprints of the founder of the Nation and with the determination to achieve the sagacious goals set by the founders of our beloved country and let us do our best to materialize the cherished aims he said.

Meanwhile addressing the Christmas ceremony the Governor welcomed the Christians hailing form FATA at the Governor House and appreciated the FATA secretariat for its role and contribution in holding the ceremony.—APP