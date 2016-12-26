Quaid’s 140th birth anniversary celebrated

Police band performance, cake cutting at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

A large number of people from all walks of life, students, teachers, civil society representatives, workers of the Pakistan Movement, members of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Central Executive Committee and general public turned up at the Aiwan-e-Quaid in the Fatima Jinnah Park and participated in the concluding ceremony of week-long celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary. On the concluding day (Sunday) which happened to be Quaid’s birthday as well a cake was cut and a documentary screened to highlight various aspects of Quaid-e-Azam’s personality and achievements.

One could discern from the documentary the dominating personality of Quaid-e-Azam over all the other leaders of the subcontinent. Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmed, a veteran of the Pakistan Movement and a writer of a book on Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion. He also cut the Quaid’s birthday cake on the occasion and delivered a keynote address. Pakistan, he said, is the fruit of Quaid-e-Azam’s endless efforts which were spanned over a period of 40 years.

Despite his failing health and odds of all kinds, Quaid never lost heart and kept raising the voice for the Muslims of the sub-continent and at last achieved his goal in the form of this country of ours.

Addressing those who had come to listen to a ‘witness’ to making of Pakistan, he said he still remembered passion and enthusiasm of the Muslims across India to turn Allama Iqbal’s dream into a reality. Even youth like us on that time were charged with idea of a separate country for Muslims, he said.

“Here, I want to particularly address the youths who are custodians of this land that they should never forget the sacrifices laid down by their ancestors for a separate homeland,” said Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmed. Millions of Muslim families, women, children and elderly persons laid down their lives in struggle for Pakistan and we should value and endear it more than anything else. Our youth should also know wisdom of Quaid’s motto ‘Work, work and more work,” he said.

Only by work, dedication and a positive approach can we take our country forward, said Sheikh Mukhtar.

He also paid rich tributes to Mr Zahid Malik (late), the founder Chairman of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) who every year on Dec 25, led the Quaid’s birth anniversary celebrations and vowed to continue his mission with full zeal and vigour. Zahid Malik was a true follower of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and wanted every Pakistani to adopt those great characteristics of Quaid namely discipline, hard work and belief in oneself, said Sheikh Mukhtar.

After address of the veteran worker of the Pakistan Movement police band performed a number of patriotic songs and paid tributes to the workers and leaders of the Pakistan Movement.