Quaid-Nawaz change destiny of Muslims of South Asia: Shuja

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Information and Excise & Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that December 25th is a proud symbol of happiness, joy and peace as on one side, the Christian community celebrates their holy festival of Christmas and on the other side, the nation celebrates the birthdays of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. In fact, this day is full of enjoy and festivity for all of us.

He expressed this while addressing the ceremony held in connection with Christmas and Birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam MA Jinnah and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at his residence on Sunday. A large number of people including Christians, PML (N) workers, local bodies’ representatives and notables of the area, attended the function.

The Minister said that this day has brought many occasions of happiness for all of us. Christians are celebrating their Christmas with joyful mood and the whole nation is celebrating the birthday of two great leaders who have changed the destiny of the Muslims of South Asia with their hard work, namely Quaid-e-Azam MA Jinnah and Nawaz Sharif.

The state of Pakistan was created by a visionary leader who safeguarded the interests and future of Muslims through the state of Pakistan, while another great leader of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif made this state atomic power to further protect it from enemies. It is heartening that the mega project of CPEC will give further strength as well as enhance the international role of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he added. He said that 25th December gives us the message of peace, harmony, love and equality. It also teaches us peaceful coexistence and hope of a better future as Pakistan is run by the patriotic leadership of PML (N). Credit goes to Quaid-e-Azam that he secured our future through this country so that we could flourish and prosper as a proud nation.