Quaid-i-Azam Gold Cup Cycling Championship

Karachi

Karachi Rural Area Cycling Club under the auspices of District Malir Cycling Association and in cooperation with DMC Malir will hold All Karachi Baldia Malir Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Cycling Champtionship on Sunday December 25.

The Chairman Jan Muhammad Baloch of DMC Malir will flag-ff the cycling race at 10 in the morning, said a statement of Karachi Rural Area Cycling Club Thursday.

Quaid-i-Azam Basketball Tournament will commence at the Arambagh Court here on December 25.

This was announced by the chief organizer of the event, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, here on Thursday.

The tournament is being organized by the Pakistan Sports Welfare Association in collaboration with Sindh Sports Board and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

The Chairman of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), Karachi South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, will perform the inauguration.—APP