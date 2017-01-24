Quaid-i-Azam Games in April

Islamabad

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will hold the Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games here at the Pakistan Sports Complex in the first week of April.

Teams from Sports Board Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, Fata and Islamabad will take part in the mega sports event, said a press release issued here.

In order to firm up the arrangements for the holding of event in a befitting manner, PSB has convened a meeting with the Provincial Sports Boards, Regions on Wednesday, February 1 here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

The agenda includes finalization of sports disciplines, events, venues, dates and confirmation of the Provincial and Regional contingent participation.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President, Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan on Tuesday said it is useless to hold the Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games as only the boards, regions participate in the event and not the national players.—APP