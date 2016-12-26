Quaid-i-Azam day celebrations in DHA

City Reporter

The birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated by DHA with great fervour and enthusiasm. A week long celebrations were held in different DHA institutions to mark the occasion.

Colourful illumination of DHA educational institutions, directorates and clubs with gleaming lights presented a fantastic outlook revoking the thoughts and vision of the great leader. Defence Central Library, a hub of knowledge and culture, was in the limelight with dazzling radiance of green and white lights catching the attention of passerby on main Sunset Boulevard.

Special programmes were held at Defence Authority Creek Club, Golf Club, Marina Club and Central Club with a festive spirit to commemorate the occasion. The students of DHA educational institutions presented inspiring national songs and different tableaus to review the spirit of freedom movement launched by Quaid-e-Azam who won us freedom through his relentless and untiring struggle in shape of Pakistan.

DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) held a series of events to celebrate Quaid’s Birthday in a befitting manner. The programmes included Inter Academy Cricket Tournament held from 20th to 28th Dec and a host of other sports related activities for the youth to promote positive trends in society.

Administrator DHA in a message said that 25th Dec celebrations were meant to inculcate the teachings and determination of the great Quaid in youth. He emphasized the underlying spirit of Quaid’s Day celebrations by quoting Quaid-e-Azam’s message, ‘Build up Pakistan; higher, firmer and stronger’.