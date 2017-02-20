Naima Sadaqat

Via Email

I strongly condemn five blasts in five days, especially the Lahore blast and the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar scores of people embraced martyrdom and more hundreds sustained injuries, some serious. Quaid: I am sorry! I wish I could give you something. I know what you wanted from your nation, but I am sorry, Quaid, we, as a nation, have let you down. I know we didn’t live up to your expectations as much. I understand the Pakistan of today isn’t what you dreamed of.

I am sorry we made corrupt people as our leaders, who robbed us and took everything away. I am sorry we didn’t find any leader like you in the past 65 years with very few exemptions. I am sorry for the fact that we failed to ensure security of each and every individual living here. I am sorry we failed to preserve the rights of the minorities, instead we persecuted them. I am sorry we don’t have any Pakistanis here, but we do have Sindhis, Punjabis, Pushtoons, Saraikis, Baluchis, Mohajirs etc. I am sorry we don’t have any Muslims here either, but we do have Sunnis, Shias, Deobandis, barelvi etc. I am sorry we failed to develop like China.

I am sorry we cannot reduce poverty, hunger, illiteracy and lawlessness because we have to spend the money we have on our leaders, parliamentarians and so many others. I am sorry we let our talented youth go waste due to our ignorance. I am sorry no place of worship is safe here and I am awfully sorry that we are now listed among the top 10 dangerous countries in the world.

Dear Quaid-e-Azam, I am sorry we are even worst than what we were back when you gave us the most cherished gift of ‘freedom’. May Allah grant Jannah eternal peace in his grave. Oh God! Save and protect our country. Ameen.