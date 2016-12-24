Quaid-e-Azam was greatest champion of rights for minorities: Sandhu

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has extended warmest wishes to the Christian community living in the country on the eve of Christmas, being celebrated on Sunday.

In his message on Christmas and birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Quaid-e-Azam was the greatest champion of human rights of minorities of the Sub-continent.

He said christmas demanded us to help and join the vulnerable and poor families in its celebrations promoting brotherhood, religious harmony, compassion and tolerance.

The Punjab government was endeavoring to ensure rights of minorities, providing them equal opportunities of progress with its concrete initiatives, he added.