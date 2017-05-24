Quaid-e-Azam speech must be vision for interfaith harmony: Ramesh

Staff Reporter

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has urged the need to make Quaid-e-Azam ‘s 11th August speech the national vision to ensure interfaith harmony in Pakistani society. He made these remarks while addressing a seminar on “Connecting The World Through Interfaith Harmony”. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousaf was also present on the occasion.

“In the 21st century, we are living in a globalized world, and it is interdependent world,” Dr Ramesh said, while adding that modern day societies are diverse where religion is one of the key factors of differences among various people. “For ensuring a peaceful society, interfaith harmony is essential which could only be achieved through promoting tolerance,” he further said.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani was of the view that world’s scholars and political scientists consider Charter of Madina the first written constitution between the Muslim state and Non-Muslims. “According to Charter of Madina, the Non-Muslims were ensured to have the equal political and cultural rights,” he stated.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani further said that creation of Pakistan is result of democratic struggle and the solution of all problems being faced by people of Pakistan lies in the democracy.