Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan map part of all textbooks: Mashhood

Salim Ahmed

Provincial School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the picture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, map of Pakistan and essays on Quaid-e-Azam and other Pakistan Movement personalities are included in textbooks.

Addressing at a press conference alongside Secretary Schools Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik at the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PTB) here on Monday, he rejected rumours about removal of essays on Quaid-e-Azam, national heroes or religious figures from the Punjab Texbook Board books.

Managing Director (MD) Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board was also present during the media interaction.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said the picture of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was printed on every school textbook while map of Pakistan was also part and parcel of every book.

The education minister said that all important personalities from the Islamic and political history including Hazrat Fatima (RA), Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani and others are a beacon of light for us and they are our pride. He further said that heroes of the armed forces and other institutions are our national heroes and the stories or essays on them could not be removed from the school syllabus.

“No such omissions had been made,” he said adding that only some topics have been changed due to their repetition in both Urdu and Islamyat school books of the same grade.

He said new chapters have been added on religious and Pakistan Movement figures, adding that an essay on the fourth caliph of Islam Hazrat Ali (AS) had been included in class VI syllabus.

The provincial education minister said the essays omitted for repetition would be provided in the photocopied form as annexure to the textbooks as part of syllabus during the current academic year in order to remove the confusion from the minds of people.

To a question, Mashhood said a review committee, headed by Secretary Schools Education Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, to look into the matter which would submit its report in a week.

He said Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) has also been tasked to present its report on the issue to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.