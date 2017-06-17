Quaid-e-Azam, Kemal Atatürk changed nations’ fate

Awards ceremony for JYWA essay competition held in Ankara

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Awards ceremony for the second edition of ‘Jinnah Young Writers Award’ essay competition was held in Ankara on Friday. The Award, named after the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is the initiative of the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara, says a message received here. The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Pakistan-Turkey Brotherhood and Recent Developments.’

Speaking on the occasion, Turkey’s Minister for National Education Ismet Yilmaz said leaders like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk have changed the fate of Pakistan and Turkey.

He also highlighted growing bilateral cooperation in the education field and informed that over 1,200 Pakistani students were currently enrolled in institutions of higher learning in Turkey.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood felicitated the participating students for their deep thinking, high quality informa-tion, and passion and perspective contained in the essays and termed their efforts as a valuable contribution to the Pakistan-Turkey relationship.