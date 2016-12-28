Quaid-e-Azam Int’l hospital holds scientific conference

Staff Reporter

Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital organized a scientific conference on the occasion of 5th anniversary.

The conference was comprised of two session. Renowned physicians and surgeons from Pakistan and around the world participated in the conference and presented their papers. The conference was opened by Lt. Gen ® Karmat GM education And Training who welcomed the participants and said that their invaluable input in various fields will help raise the medical care standard. Varies pharmaceuticals companies & medical equipment suppliers set up their stalls to promote their products.

Dr.Shaukat Ali Bangash founder and CEO was the chief Guest at the concluding ceremony who distributed shields and certificates among the participants.