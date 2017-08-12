Quaid-e-Azam believed in participation of Non-Muslims in state affairs

Minorities Day

Staff Reporter

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that minorities across the country are facing a lot of problems and to address their grievances, it is necessary to provide them dual vote right to send their genuine representatives in Parliament directly through election. He was addressing a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to mark the National Minorities Day. On the occasion, President Mamnoon Hussain, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf and representatives from other walks of life were also present.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, exactly 70 years ago, during his address to Constituent Assembly on 11th August 1947, had defined the state policy in clear words that “You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State.” Ramesh Kumar expressed that Quaid-e-Azam had very positive approach about the active role of Non-Muslim minorities in the newly-formed Pakistan. “The inclusion of Non-Muslims including Jogandhara Nath Mandal and Sir Zafarullah Khan shows his commitment for providing equal rights and opportunities to all the communities living in Pakistan,” he further said.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani was of the view that the word “minorities” itself represents the narrow-mindset and following the constitution of Pakistan, it is better to use “Non-Muslims” officially. “There is another misconception among masses about our national flag,” he said, while urging that this is very unfair to divide the national flag on the basis of discrimination. He emphasized that green color in Pakistani flag reflects prosperity, ambition and harmony while white color relates to peace for all citizens.