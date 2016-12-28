Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park to replace Sundar Industrial Estate

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park will replace Sundar Industrial Estate as a flagship project of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), said the newly inducted Chairman Rizwan Khalid Butt.

He hoped that the Apparel Park would secure about $4 billion annual apparel exports once fully operational with major occupation by the Chinese investors.

He termed the completion of this over 1,500 acres park at the Lahore-Sheikhupura Motorway as a top most priority and a challenge for him as Chairman PIEDMC. “The Quid-e-Azam Apparel Park is exclusively designed for exports of apparel where a large number of Chinese investors have shown keen interest to invest,” he added.

He said the plots will be sold in the apparel park on first come first serve basis with a time frame of six months for setting upproduction units.

About 500 acres of the land available for this first state of the art apparel park would be utilized for service area. Around 1,000 acres will be available for industrial plots of 10 acres each, to establish medium sized woven or knitted garment units.