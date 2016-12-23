Quaid Archery C’ship begins

Lahore

Quaid-i-Azam Open Archery Championship started on Friday at Islamabad’s Pakistan Sports Complex.

The Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera was the chief guest and inaugurated the two-days event, said a spokesman for PSB here Chairman, Organizing Committee, Manzar Shah, Dy DG, PSB, Shahid Salam and Agha Amjadullah and a large number of fans were also present on the occasion.

In all 60 men and women players besides 10 players belonging to Pakistan Army, Pakistan Police, Pakistan WAPDA, Punjab, KPK and Islamabad are taking part in the competition..—APP