QMobile as official handset partner of PSL announced

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The newest chapter in Pakistan cricket has been bolstered with the endorsement of QMobile as the Official Handset Partner of PSL. The leading mobile handset brand in the country, QMobile offers the widest range of stylish, innovative and diverse products in the market.

These qualities along with its excellent customer service, affordability and accessibility have won over millions, with the brand enjoying strong affinity between them and the masses. As the number one brand, QMobile has been active in playing a role in the development and promotion of sports across the county and this endorsement is another testament of the Company’s vision and belief in the potential of Pakistan in all sporting arenas.

Meanwhile, the top team in the PSL has now got the support of the top Mobile Handset Brand in the country; QMobile is now the main sponsor of defending champions Islamabad United.

As Pakistan’s number 1 mobile handset brand, Qmobile offers the most innovative, stylish, diverse and affordable handsets in the market.

All of this is backed up by excellent customer service that has resulted in the brand enjoying the kind of love and appreciation it gets from the masses today. Over the years, QMobile has partnered with various sporting ventures in order to promote, support and explore the potential that lies within the nation across all sporting arenas. This latest partnership with the Islamabad United is another chapter in the Company’s ambition to be the best and achieve success.