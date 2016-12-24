Qidwai was respected in every sphere of life: Shujaat

City Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi on Saturday expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over demise of elderly journalist and communist Syed Anwar Qidwai.

Conveying their condolence to the bereaved family, they said that they share their grief and sorrow.

“The late Syed Anwar Qidwai was not only a great journalist and writer but also he was a personality possessing pain feeling heart,” they said.

“He was greatly respected in every sphere of life and school of thought,” they said.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant solace patience to the bereaved family to bear this great loss.