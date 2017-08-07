QIB launches 2nd series of certificate of deposit

Doha

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of its second series of Certificates of Deposit. The new Certificates of Deposit will be available for individuals and corporate customers in Qatari riyal and US dollar for different tenors of one and two years.

Certificates of Deposit are developed to encourage customers to make long-term saving and get attractive annual profit based on the certificate’s maturity and selected currency.

Annual profit of QIB’s Certificates of Deposit in Qatari riyal is expected to be 3.25% for one year, and 3.75% for two years. As for the Certificates of Deposit in US dollars, the expected annual profit is 2.50% for one year and 2.75% for two years.

Certificates of Deposit are fully Shariah-compliant and profits incurred will be distributed to customers every quarter. A holder Certificate of Deposit is also able to apply for financing up to 95% of the Certificate of Deposit amount, with the tenor equivalent to the certificate maturity.

The minimum subscription in the Certificate of Deposit is QR100,000 or $25,000 with no maximum limit.

The Certificates of Deposit are cashable at any QIB counter to its holder exclusively and they are non-tradable and non-transferrable.—Agencies