QESCO disconnects 40 defaulting transformers

Quetta

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) took action against bill defaulters and disconnected 40 transformers and domestic connections. According to QESCO spokesman, the team led by Superintendent Engineer QESCO Makran Circle Muhammad Iqbal and Executive Engineer Turbat Division Bangul Khan Marri disconnected 40 transformers lines, 100 domestic connections and 80 illegal connections from Turbat, Tump, Mand and Panjgur area due to nonpayment of bills. The spokesman warned that the bill defaulters who should pay their dues otherwise action would be taken against them in this regard.

Meanwhile, the PESCO teams along with police booked 16 power thieves during various raids in provincial capital on Monday. As per the directives of Chief Executive Pesco Shabir Ahmad, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues was geared up in the province, said a PESCO press release here today.

In this regard, Pesco teams under the supervision of Nadeem Afridi XEN Peshawar Cantonment Division checked various premises in the jurisdiction of University Town-1, University Town-2 and Kohat Road sub-divisions along with Pesco Police and nabbed 16 persons on the spot using direct connections.

FIRs have been lodged against the accused namely Sadaqat S/o Ali Akbar,Junaid S/o ZahirKhan,Saleem Khan S/o ZardadKhan,Nadeem S/o Dari Khan,Umar S/o HazratGul,Zeshan S/o Anbar Khan,Rahim S/o Faiz,Saqib S/o AmanUllah,Qismatullah S/o GulKhan,Saleem S/o Khan,Rahim S/o FazalRahim,Rahaullah S/o Khan,Ubaid S/o SaifurRehman,Saleem Shah S/o Farman,Jahanzeb S/o Shah Khalid and Ali S/o Ahmad Nabi.—APP