Islamabad/Anantnag

The Mirwaiz of South Kashmir, Qazi Yasir Ahmed was released on Sunday after ten days of imprisonment.

Qazi Yasir was arrested on the 9th day of February 2017 from his office at Islamic Research Institute in Anantnag.

The concerned Station House Officer (SHO), Ayaz Geelani, confirmed the release of Qazi.

Strong protest was held in Anantnag on Saturday against the continuous incarceration of Qazi Yasir. A march was thwarted by police at the grand mosque of Anantnag.—KR