Qazi Yasir pays tributes to Yawar Nisar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir has paid rich tributes to martyr Yawar Nisar, saying that he was a brave boy who always stood for the right and helped the society.

The troops had killed the youth, Yawar Nissar and Ghulam Mohiuddin Butt, during a cordon and search operation at Kanelwan in Bijbehara area of the district on Thursday late night.

Qazi Yasir in a statement issued in Srinagar said during 2014 floods, Yawar provided relief to people and rescued them. “He was frequently arrested by the police. His father was also picked up on an occasion for 18 days. He and his family members were constantly harassed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party spokesman in his statement in Srinagar demanded immediate release of party Chairman, Qazi Yasir, saying that his continued detention since July 8 is a provocation.

He also condemned the house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.—KMS