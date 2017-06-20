Qazi Yasir leads protest rally in Shopian

Shutdown in Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama continues

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Yasir led a protest rally in Shopian against a spree of civilian killing unleashed by Indian troops in the territory.

The rally, taken out from Jamia Masjid of Shopian, was joined by hundreds of people who raised pro-freedom slogans. Denouncing the killing spree, he said that India had declared a war against every Kashmiri, adding that such killings would lead to a drastic reaction. He said it is a duty of every Kashmiri to remember the prisoners and their families on Eid. Qazi Yasir also demanded the immediate release of political prisoners.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Nisar, on his martyrdom anniversary, he said, “The best tribute to pay to martyrs is to work for their cause.” Nisar was killed by unknown gunmen on this day in 1994 in the nearby Bun Dialgan village. Fateha was offered at his grave.

Meanwhile, shutdown continued in Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama areas on the fourth consecutive day, today, against the killing of five youth by Indian troops at Arwani in Kulgam on Friday. All shops, business establishments and schools remained closed, while traffic was off the road in the areas.

Troops had killed Junaid Matto of Kulgam, Adil Ahmad Mir of Pampore (Pulwama) and Waseem Ahmad of Shopian at Arwani in Kulgam district. Two civilians were also martyred in forces’ firing on protesters.—KMS