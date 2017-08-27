Qazi Yasir flays killing of youth, harassment of leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir has condemned the custodial killing of a student in Handwara and harassment of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders.

Qazi Ahmed Yasir addressing a public gathering in Islamabad town said that killings and harassment could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

He denounced the attack on illegally detained senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in New Delhi, and victimization of incarcerated party activists, Sarjan Barkati and Sajad Hashmi. He said that such tactics could not force the Hurriyat leaders to surrender their just cause. He demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails, police stations and interrogation centres.

Commenting on Article 35A, Qazi Yasir said safeguarding Article 35A is a collective fight of all Kashmiris.—KMS