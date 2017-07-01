Qazi Yasir denounces fresh arrest spree

Srinagar

The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir has denounced the arrest and harassment of civilians by Indian forces across the territory. Qazi Ahmed Yasir addressing a mammoth gathering in Jamia Masjid of Kund area in Islamabad town, condemned the continued confinement of Hurriyet leadership and demanded their release.

He urged the people of India to support the Kashmir resistance movement and not watch Kashmir through the spectrum of propagandist Indian media. He said that not all, but most of the media outlets in India was running a propaganda campaign against everyone who was dissenting against the ultra nationalists.

He said that the government of India rather than listening to the aspirations and slogans of the resilient people was trying.—KMS