Qazi Yasir condemns arrest of Barkati

Srinagar

The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir, Qazi Ahmed Yasir has strongly condemned the re-arrest of party activist and crowd-puller, Sarjan Barkati, soon after his release from Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu on court orders.

Qazi Yasir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the court had quashed the illegal detention under draconian Public Safety Act of Sarjan Barkati, but he was re-arrested which was nothing but the frustration of the authorities.

Meanwhile, Shabroza Begum, wife of Sarjan Barkati, in a media interview said that the popularity of Barkati that brought trouble upon him.—KMS