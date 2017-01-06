Qazi Hussain remembered

Lahore

The fourth death anniversary of Jamaat- e-Islami’s (JI) late Ameer Qazi Hussain Ahmed was observed across the country on Friday.

Seminars were held to pay tribute to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Ahmed in various cities.

Delivering the Friday sermons at Mansoorah mosque, JI Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees highlighted the character and role of Qazi Hussain for spreading the message of Islam in the world.

He said that Qazi was a great activist of Pan-Islamism and played a pivotal role for unification of the Muslim Ummah across the globe.

Idrees further said that due to efforts of Qazi Hussain, the Kashmir issue was highlighted in the comity of nations. It is pertinent to mention here that Qazi Hussain Ahmed remained JI’s Ameer from October 7, 1987 to March 29, 2009. He had also served as president of Muttahida Majlis- e-Amal from October 2002 to February 2008.

The late JI chief was elected as a Senator in 1986 for the first time for a six-year period. He was re-elected in 1992 but he resigned in protest.

It was reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak earlier approved renaming of the newly constructed District Headquarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital Nowshera as Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in the commemoration of Late Qazi Hussain Ahmad.—APP