QAU signs MoU with Beijing Institute of Genomics

City Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Beijing Institute of Genomics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, China. As per the MoU, Chinese and Pakistani institutions aim to recognize their complementary strengths in the fields of life sciences. They would strengthen their relationship for the benefit of their students and researchers.

The MoU was signed by BIG-CAS Director Dr Yongbiao Xue and Vice Chancellor QAU Dr. Javed Ashraf.

Earlier, a one day symposium was held at the National Centre for Bioinformatics Quaid-i- Azam University Islamab-ad.

The six-member Chinese delegation was welcomed by Dr Sajid Rashid Chairperson of NCB and Dr Amir Ali Abbasi.

In a productive one to one faculty session with Dr. Yongbiao Xue, Dr Chang-qing Zeng, Dr Songnian Hu, Dr Yiming Bao, Dr Zhang Zhang and Dr Jiayan Wu long term prospective academic collaborations and mutual research work in the field of life sciences were discussed.