QAU to resume activities today

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University will resume its academic activities on May 25. The entry in the hostels will be upon confirmation of personal identity and satisfactory search of allotted rooms.

The University deeply regrets the violence erupted on the campus on May 20, by two student groups. A committee of senior faculty members has been formed and assigned the task to investigate the matter and submit recommendations to avoid any such situation in future. The students responsible for violence have been identified and would be dealt according to university disciplinary rules.

The admissions of the office holders of Mehran and Baloch councils have been suspended with immediate effect and their cases have been forwarded to the University Disciplinary Committee for further investigations and final decision. However All those nominated in the FIR will face the course of law. In case of mobilization of students for any kind of illegal activity on the campus, the involved students would be rusticated from the university.