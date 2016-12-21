QAU faculty member selected for best teacher award

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) faculty member Prof. Dr Sohail Nadeem, faculty member Department of Mathematics, has been selected for Best Teacher Award by Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the year 2015.

Dr. Sohail Nadeem has completed his Ph.D. in 2004 from Quaid-i-Azam University. He is very outstanding in research. His research areas include Blood flow through stenosed arteries, Peristaltic flows, Computational methods, Numerical Solutions, Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluids, Stretching and shrinking phenomena’s, stagnation flows, and analytical techniques to solve highly nonlinear differential equations. The main area of Dr. Nadeem is applied mathematics. He has considered highly nonlinear physical problems of applied nature and obtains their exact, analytical and numerical solutions. He is an expert of number of analytical and numerical techniques.

Dr. Sohail Nadeem has published / accepted about 370 research papers in international journals of high impact factor.