QAU decision

A few days ago a clash occurred between the Sindhi and Baloch students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and later the students patched up their quarrel with mutual understanding. On the other hand, {ironically}, the QAU Administration has expelled many Sindhi and Baloch students from the University. It is injustice to the career of students. QAU Administration did not issue even a single show-cause notice to students. Hence, it clearly shows negligence of QAU Administration.

Clashes are common in every university of the world and after all, they are students not the terrorists so QAU should sort out the matter legally instead of an utterly unfair decision. Concerned authorities and QAU administration must revoke its unfair decision and allow the students to complete their studies.

SAMIULLAH SOOMRO

Sindh, Jamshoro

