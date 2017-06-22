QAU commemorates foundation day on 50th anniversary

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of its creation and held a ceremony to commemorate the foundation day of the varsity. The foundation stone of the university was laid by the President of Pakistan, ex-officio Chancellor of the University, Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan on the birth day of the Holy Prophet, 12 Rabi-ul-Awal 1387 A.H. which was the 21st of June 1967, a press release said.

Prof Dr Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Acting Vice Chancellor QAU welcomed the guests and congratulated the faculty, staff, students and alumni for 50th year of the university.

In his address, he stressed the need for tolerance and unity for the pursuit of excellence.

While addressing the ceremony Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, President Academic Staff Association highlighted the role QAU faculty in the historical journey of the university.

He said teaching staff of the university has been serving under very limited resources but their hard work and dedication set an excellent example for us.

He said that every one of us is proud to be a part of this prestigious seat of higher learning. He also announced a series of events earmarked for July 13th 2017 to commemorate 50 years of the university’s establishment. The major event of cake cutting ceremony would be held at the campus alongside a day long funfair.