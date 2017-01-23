QAU alumni hails CJP for taking notice of illegal occupation of varsity land

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association appreciated Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for taking notice of land grabbing and illegal occupation of Quaid-e-Azam University lands.

President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai and Secretary General Murtaza Noor on Sunday in a joint statement, hoped that this important issue would be resolved and illegal occupation of land will be ended.

They also extended thanks to all stakeholders especially media for highlighting the issue.

Earlier, the notice was taken on an application of University authorities, alleging that University paid for 1709 acres of land and though the area was handed over to University in the year 1972 but its vacant possession was not given by CDA.

The University was continuously facing land grabbing / encroachments problems, besides the settlements, which were already there since its original land allocation in 1967 and 1972.

Furthermore, till today, the University has lost control of over 600 acres of its estate and it is apprehended that if land encroachments and illegal occupation of University’s estate were not checked, then in future there may not be a University Campus worth the name.

The application also highlighted that the alleged land grabbers and the illegal occupants were politically influential people that have made the situation worst for the University. The application further stated that University approached almost every authority to help them to resolve the issue but all in vain. Taking the recognizance of issue, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed to call detailed reports from Chairman, CDA and Secretary, Ministry of Interior, within three days.