QAU acknowledges services of high achievers

Staff Reporter

Quaid-i-Azam University celebrated the outstanding achievements of the faculty who have received external awards and HEC research grants under National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU). Certificates of recognition were distributed in a ceremony among 54 faculty members for acknowledging their services and exceptional contribution for the university.

While addressing the ceremony Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission (HEC) said that research in the Higher Education Institutions must be relevant to the indigenous needs, contributing in the socio economic uplift of the country. He congratulated the faculty for the achievements and urged the Higher Education Institutions that dedicated faculty members and scientists should be acknowledged. Dr. Arshad Ali briefed the audience regarding funding options available at Higher Education Commission and initiatives of HEC for research collaboration with the developed countries.

Dr. Javed Ashraf, Vice Chancellor, QAU also congratulated the faculty members who have achieved the awards and research grants from HEC and different international funding agencies. He said that a number of steps have been taken to promote the research culture on the campus including to reduce the teaching load from the faculty. The faculty members received the certificates of recognition includes the recipients of civil awards, PCST Awards, research grants under the National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) and research grants from different national and international funding organizations.

Recipients of the certificates of recognition include Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan, Dr. Gul Shahnaz, Assistant Professor, Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Dr. Asim Ur Rahman, Assistant Professor of Department of Pharmacy.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza , Dr. Irum Murtaza, Assistant Professor, Dr Muhammad Ansar and Prof. Dr Wasim Ahmad (Retd) from Department of Biochemistry. Prof. Dr. Riffat Naseem Malik, Dr. Muzhar Iqbal, Assistant Professor and Dr. Abida Farooqi from Department of Environmental Sciences.