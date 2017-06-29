QATplans 100-day protest from July 7

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) has planned a 100-day protest and mass mobilisation movement, which will raise the issues of corruption, nepotism, extremism, load-shedding and injustices with the agriculture sector. “The [Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led] Sindh government is corrupt, incapable and irresponsible,” said the QAT President Ayaz Latif Palijo while talking to the media in Hyderabad. He said the movement will start from July 7 and conclude by October 15. He lamented that the results of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) anti-corruption drives have, so far, failed to satisfy the people.