Qatari investors should invest in energy, manufacturing sectors

Islamabad

Qatari investors should take advantage of business opportunities in Pakistan and invest in various sectors especially the energy and manufacturing sectors. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said this during the meeting with ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri who called on him here on Thursday, a press release said.

He said Pakistan cherishes its historic brotherly relations with Qatar and wants them to be taken up to new heights through parliamentary cooperation between the legislatures of both the countries.

He said parliamentary diplomacy is an excellent way of bringing two nations more closer which are already tied in eternal religious and historic bonds.

Qatari Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri thanked the speaker for his remarks and said Qatar also attaches significances to its relations and strongly desires to see a prosperous, stable and economically vibrant Pakistan.

He agreed for frequent interaction between parliamentarians of both the countries.

He said Qatar considers Pakistan as its brother and desires to further solidify the fraternal bonds. —APP