Qatar vision 2030 paints a vibrant, prosperous society: Saqr

Ambassador hopes unity will return to people of the Gulf; Pak-Qatar cooperation will reach new horizons

Inverview

Zubair Qureshi

The Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Mr Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, has expressed the hope that the present crisis facing the Gulf countries would soon end, clouds of disunity will disappear and the unity will return to the area.

This was stated by the Ambassador, Mr Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, during his interview with the Pakistan Observer in which he dealt at length with the current crisis between the State of Qatar and the rest of the Arab countries, Pak-Qatar relations, Pakistanis working in Qatar, country’s development strategy of Qatar leadership and state’s relations with other countries.

Following are the questions and answers:

Q: How do you evaluate Pakistan-Qatar relations? How old is the diplomatic relationship between the two countries?

A: Diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan started 45 years ago. It can be said that bilateral relations have been moving steadily between the two countries for several years and have succeeded diplomatically, politically, commercially and socially. Last year, bilateral ties entered the economic field, with the signature of two long-term agreements to supply Qatari LNG to Pakistan. Also late last year a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee was held, which was able to develop new schemes for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. There is a sincere approach between the two countries to push forward cooperation between them to reach new horizons, especially in the fields of energy and agriculture.

Q: How to increase the import and export of various goods between the two countries?

A: The import and export between the two countries is in place and to further support the trade exchange between the two countries a delegation of Qatari investors visited Pakistan during the month of April last year and the Pakistani Minister of Commerce also headed a delegation of Pakistani businessmen on a visit to the State of Qatar during the month of May this year. These mutual visits indicate that there is a desire on both sides to carry out joint investment operations and increase mutual trade, which will take bilateral relations to new heights.

Q: How many members of the Pakistani community (workers, doctors, businessmen, etc.) are currently in Qatar?

A: More than 130,000 Pakistani brothers and sisters are working in Qatar, including engineers, doctors and workers. We in the State of Qatar appreciate the role of the Pakistani brothers working there and appreciate their participation in the development of the State of Qatar. We are also seeking to attract about 100,000 Pakistanis to work in Qatar in the coming years, to participate in the 2022 World Cup projects and other projects too. This will be done through official channels according to the needs of Qatari companies for such professions and disciplines in those areas.

Q: What facilities does your government provide to working foreigners or businessmen?

A: The State of Qatar seeks to provide many facilities for foreign workers and investors to promote advancement in this field. Qatar has introduced and amended a number of laws to safeguard the rights of foreign workers and preserve the funds and rights of foreign investors to encourage more foreign investments in Qatar. Including the enactment of Law No. 1 of 2015 to amend some points of the Labor Law No. 14 of 2004 and the enactment of Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry and exit of foreigners and their residence.

Q: What is the secret of the Qatari government’s success in various fields of development and raising the standard of living of its citizens?

A: I believe that the secret is the interest in the human being, as the State of Qatar and under the guidance of the senior leadership, focused on the interest of people through the development of education, the State of Qatar established a number of educational institutions and attracted many foreign universities in the State of Qatar. In addition, the focus is on the development in the field of health as the State of Qatar is one of the developed countries in the field of medical research, it is worth mentioning that Qatar has allocated 2.8% of its national income for the fields of scientific research and studies. The vision of the State of Qatar 2030 paints a vision of a vibrant and prosperous society of economic and social justice. With regard to the economic aspect of the vision of Qatar 2030, it focuses on the importance of economic diversification and the provision of qualified human resources to cope with global development.

Q: What is the kind of the current crisis between the State of Qatar and the rest of the Arab countries? What is your vision of it?

A: First, I would like to make it clear that we, as Gulf peoples, have strong and brotherly ties, and that our history and destiny are one and we wished that we will not find crises between brothers, because what brings us together is more than what divides us and we hope that the unity will return to the people of the Gulf and this clouds will disappear, the people should not have been involved in this fabricated political crisis. As to your question about what happened, it can be said that this all started with the exposure of the Qatar News Agency website for electronic piracy, through which the publication of false statements attributed to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar that was then circulated by the media of the blockade countries. The site was then closed and orders were issued to investigate what happened. Then an official statement was issued stating the facts and confirming that the statements attributed to the Amir were incorrect. However, this statement was ignored by the media of the blockade states. Hence the tension started that led to the announcement of the four countries to sever diplomatic and economic relations with the State of Qatar. They also announced the closure of land crossings, air space and water corridors with Qatar, this is contrary to international laws and conventions, it is clear that this was taken as an excuse to impose on the State of Qatar of unreasonable and unjustified accusations, and was understood later on.

Q: What is the impact of the Gulf crisis on the lives of Qatari citizens in general and on the lives of Pakistanis in particular?

A: The blockade states violated all international and human rights laws by expelling Qatari citizens from their countries without taking into consideration the problems faced by the mixed families whether children or parents. Students also faced many problems, some of them were unable to attend their final exams while others were unable to get their degrees despite completing their studies. This is in addition to citizens of other nationalities who were employed by Qataris in the blockade countries, they were left without a source of income or food and their future became unknown, among others majority are Pakistanis. On Wednesday, 14 June 2017, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed his concern regarding the humanitarian problems many faced because of these decisions. Some of these countries have also imposed prison sentences and fines on their nationals or any foreigner residing in their countries (if they shows sympathy with the State of Qatar) through social media sites or otherwise. Citizens of those countries with relatives in Qatar sometimes have to use foreign telephone lines to be able to communicate with their relatives in Qatar.

But Qatar did not reciprocate and did not ask any citizen of those countries to leave, students are still studying and workers are still working without any harassment, especially the Egyptian brothers, who number more than 170 thousand, who are treated just like Qatari nationals. Qatar did not impose any penalties or fines on those who showed their sympathy with these countries, on the contrary Qatar asked its citizens not to respond to the stuff that was circulated in social media sites.A human rights delegation visited Qatar and received complaints from citizens affected by human rights violations from blockade countries including travel rights, education rights, family reunification rights and labor rights, amounting to 12,000 cases. In addition to all this, the blockade countries spent millions of dollars in recruiting large number of hackers to form electronic battalions that began an electronic war for the defamation of the State of Qatar politically, economically and socially, however, this did not succeed and failed because the Qatari people and the world opinion know what has happened and is happening. Moreover, even the animals owned by Qataris in these countries have not been spared and were deported.

Q: How and when do you think Qatar will emerge from this crisis?

A: The State of Qatar is still committed to remain calm following the policy of non-escalation so as not to strain the situation and give the Kuwaiti mediation the opportunity to resolve the crisis. Qatar has been and continues to emphasize that dialogue is the only way to end this current crisis with the need to preserve and respect Qatari sovereignty. The State of Qatar responded to the demands of those countries and the response was delivered to the Kuwaiti mediator on 3/7/2017.

Q: How do you see Pakistan’s role in this crisis?

A: First I would like to express our appreciation for the role played by His Excellency Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the beginning of the crisis by calling for the importance of dialogue among all parties and his initiative to present the possibility of Pakistan to play a role to bring views together and work to solve the crisis by dialogue for the unity of the Islamic Ummahand his support for the mediation initiative led by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the brotherly State of Kuwait.

Q: Some countries have accused the State of Qatar of supporting terrorism. What role does Qatar play to fight it?

A: We must be clear, Qatar does not support terrorism, but works with many other countries, including the United States, to fight terrorism. It hosts the US military base, through which, in coordination with the State of Qatar, we fight international terrorism.

The blockade states have also accused Qatar of supporting and financing terrorism but failed to provide evidence to support their claims. And claimed that what it did was to fight terrorism, but in fact the actions they have taken, hindering attempts made to fight terrorism and work to promote peace and stability in the region.

We must always remember that the State of Qatar supports education in many Arab and Islamic countries, where it supports more than 7 million students all over the world through its program “teach a child”. Qatar and through Silatech organization have provided 300,000 jobs in a number of Arab and Islamic countries. By supporting children’s education and providing job opportunities for youth, Qataris trying to keep them from falling into the trap of terrorism.

Therefore, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism is false. In addition, the Security Council only has the right to classify countries with their support for terrorism or not. Qatar hoped that if there were any differences, the countries would first discuss them. If the discussions failed, the issues could be resolved through mediation. If they failed, they could be presented to the GCC. If they failed, they would also be presented to the international community to resolve them.However, the countries of the blockade have applied the land, air and sea blockade directly without recourse to any of the above.

Q: What are the economic repercussions that Qatar may face during this crisis?

A: We can say that Qatar has not been affected by the unjustified blockade imposed by these countries, as the volume of trade with these countries does not exceed 10% of the volume of Qatar’s international trade, and the State of Qatar and within the span of a short time managed to find alternatives. Qatar is also an important country for many countries, which Qatar provides more than 25% of the energy it needs. This is in addition to the State of Qatar’s foreign investments, which are estimated at more than $ 360 billion, giving the country twice its national production.

Financially, Qatar’s position is stable, as the Qatari riyal was able to maintain its value due to the strength of the country’s economy, which,as mentioned above, does not only depends on its stable production of national oil and gas that will also increase by 30% soon.

By virtue of the existence of a single roadway to the State of Qatar, which is the land border with Saudi Arabia and in order for the State of Qatar to be able to connect by land with other countries, Qatar is working to end the blockade as stipulated by international laws.

It should be noted here that the State of Qatar did not stop the gas pipeline that supplies the UAE with Qatari gas, although the agreement between the two states stipulates that in the event of any dispute Qatar can close it, but the State of Qatar deals with the principle of ethics with its neighbors.

Q: What is your response to the classification of Qatari welfare organizations on the list of terrorist organizations?

A: The classification of Qatari welfare organizations as supporting terrorism as mentionedin the list drawn up by the blockade states, which included 59 individuals and 12 organizations, isviolation to international laws and norms. One of these organizations, Qatar Charity, which has offices and works in many Arab and Islamic countries, is one of the advisory institutions of the United Nations and cooperates with some UN organizations such as UNICEF and UNRWA in various fields.

On 15 June 2017 a statement was issued by the United Nations confirming that it would not accept any lists submitted by any state to classify organizations and/or individuals as terrorists without resolutions authenticated by the Security Council in this regard.

Q: What are the reasons behind the demand of the four countries to close AlJazeera and all the media networks attached to it?

A: The demand to close Al Jazeera and its media networks is a clear violation of the freedom of media and opinion.In my opinion, the countries of the blockade do not want to see or hear about the freedom of the media, and this was confirmed by one of the officials of one of those countries when he said, “we do not want Al Jazeera because we do not have and do not support the freedom of media in our countries”.

Q: Closing the Turkish base in Qatar was another demand from the four countries. What are your views on this demand?

A: Hosting of the Turkish base by the state of Qatar is a sovereign matter, and many of the blockade countries have American, British, Canadian and French bases, so the demand to close the base is not justified. Please be informed that this is in line with the obligations of the State of Qatar in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the agreement with Turkey was signed in 2014.