Qatar regrets decision by Saudi Arabia, other states

Doha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar expressed deep regret over the decision of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain to close their borders and airspace and cut off diplomatic relations. Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations.

The statement of the Qatar Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “Qatar has been exposed to an instigation campaign based on allegations that amounted to absolute fabrications, which proves that there are premeditated intentions to cause damage to the State. Qatar is an active member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), committed to its Charter, respects the sovereignty of other countries, does not interfere in their internal affairs, and carries out its duties in combating terrorism and extremism.

It is clear that the media campaign failed to convince public opinion in the region and in the Gulf countries in particular, which explains the continued escalation.

The fabrication of reasons for taking action against a sister country in the GCC is clear evidence that there is no legitimate justification for these measures, which were taken in coordination with Egypt, and the purpose is clear: the imposition of guardianship over the State. This in itself is a violation of its sovereignty as a state which is categorically rejected.”

The statement pointed out that the allegations contained in the statements regarding severing the relations issued by the three countries represent an undisclosed attempt which further confirms the premeditated planning of media campaigns, which contained many fabrications.

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these measures taken against the State of Qatar will not affect the normal course of life of the citizens and residents of the State and that the Qatari Government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed its regret that the three countries did not find at this critical stage a more important and crucial challenge for their people than targeting the State of Qatar and attempting to harm it.