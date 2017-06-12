Qatar keen to have ‘positive’ Iran ties

Doha

Qatar’s foreign minister has expressed his country’s willingness to have constructive relations with Iran after several Persian Gulf Arab countries cut their diplomatic ties with Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made the remarks in an interview with RT Arabic on Sunday during a visit to Moscow, where he sat down with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“As far as our relations with Iran are concerned, everyone wants positive relations with Iran. Iran is a neighbor,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Qatari foreign minister said, “The strategic choice of all countries is to maintain dialog with Iran”, adding “we, in the state of Qatar, support these efforts.”

It came after the Qatari emir’s reported remarks on Iran’s stabilizing role in the region sparked a diplomatic storm with Saudi Arabia and its allies even though Doha later said its state media which published the statements had been hacked.

On Sunday, Iran’s national carrier Iran Air said five planes of food had been sent to Qatar as the diplomatic crisis is hitting food imports into the small Persian Gulf state amid a Saudi-led blockade.

“So far five planes carrying perishable food items such as fruit and vegetables have been sent to Qatar, each carrying around 90 tonnes of cargo, while another plane will be sent today,” Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi told AFP.

He also noted that the deliveries will continue “as long as there is demand” from Doha. It was not clear whether the deliveries were made in the form of exports or aid. Qatar is largely dependent on foodstuff imports to meet its needs, and thus vulnerable to the Saudi blockade.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates broke off relations with Qatar and suspended all land, air and sea traffic with the monarchy. In their apparent bid to secure US support and that of Israel, the four countries cited Qatar’s links with Hamas and accused it of supporting terrorism.

The top Qatari diplomat also stressed that Arab nations consider Gaza-based Hamas a “legitimate resistance movement” and not a “terrorist organization as viewed by the US.”

Doha’s stance on Hamas is in line with those of other Persian Gulf states, Sheikh Mohammed said of the resistance movement which has an office in Qatar.

“Hamas’ presence in Qatar doesn’t mean there’s support for Hamas in Qatar …. Hamas’ presence is a political representation of the Hamas movement,” he said, adding, “We do not support Hamas, we support the Palestinian people.”

Earlier this week, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Qatar must end its alleged support for Hamas and Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood to restore ties with Persian Gulf Arab countries.

Sheikh Mohammed underlined the need for all disputes to be solved “through dialog and within the GCC only.” He said the underlying reason for the latest developments “must not be too deep” as Doha’s ties with its Persian Gulf Arab rivals “were very friendly even two days prior to the escalation.”—Agencies