Qatar assures support to Pak in FTA conclusion with GCC

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to enhance the economic and trade relations through regular exchange of trade delegations. Qatar has assured full support to Pakistan in conclusion of free trade agreement (FTA) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In this regard, Ministry of Commerce, Tuesday, said that the Commerce Minister held detailed meetings with his Qatari counterpart and discussed a wide range of issues with him regarding increasing the bilateral trade and economic cooperation.Qatar assures support to Pakistan in FTA conclusion with GCC

Both the Commerce Ministers Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed the major trade issues between the two countries in a comprehensive manner.

Kurram Dastgir Khan is on his official visit to the State of Qatar and he highlighted growth of different sectors of Pakistani economy and underscored that the $55 billion Chinese investment in CPEC projects has boosted pace of economic development. Increasing peace in Pakistan is increasing investor confidence, he said.

He discussed and presented the major trade issues between the two countries in a comprehensive manner, which include balancing the Pak-Qatar trade, lifting the ban on procuring Pakistani origin rice through the tenders floated by Government of Qatar, facilitating business visas, fulfilling commitment made by Emir of Qatar to give 100,000 visas to Pakistani workers, and expediting first meeting of Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council.

Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan further stated that due to large scale developmental works in Qatar, including the development for FIFA World Cup 2022, the Qatari business companies can benefit from the expertise of Pakistani entrepreneurs as well excellent quality of Pakistani construction materials, textile, and food.

The Minister for Commerce sought the help of Qatar in resuming the FTA dialogue with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); the Qatari Minister assured full support in this regard. Both sides agreed to enhance the economic and trade relations through regular exchange of trade delegations.

The Minister for Commerce extended the invitation to the Qatari counterpart to visit Pakistan along with a business delegation at the occasion of upcoming “Expo Pakistan”. The Minister of Economy and Commerce Qatar, Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim thanked for the generous invitation and pledged to resolve issues raised by his Pakistani counterpart.

He appreciated the new economic partnership between Pakistan and Qatar after the landmark $16 billion, 15-year LNG deal. The Qatari minister stated that he will encourage Qatar’s private sector to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the great scope to increase business between the countries.