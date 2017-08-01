Qatar Airways celebrates Skytrax award with special discounts

Observer Report

Islamabad

Qatar Airways is celebrating being named the “World’s Best Business Class” at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards by offering passengers up to 40 per cent off its Premium fares to popular business and leisure destinations across its growing global network, as part of its “Fly with the World’s Best Business Class” global sales campaign launched this week.

This special promotion follows a string of major recent wins for the airline at the prestigious 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards held during the Paris Air Show last month, where it was named “Airline of the Year,” “Best Airline in the Middle East,” and “World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.”

Passengers can now take advantage of special discounts on board the airline’s award-winning Business class cabin to a host of popular holiday and business destinations, including its recently-launched routes to Nice, France; Dublin, Republic of Ireland and Skopje, as well as many other destinations on the airline’s rapidly-expanding global network. The airline continues its exciting global expansion plans this summer, with launches to Kyiv, Ukraine; Prague, Czech Republic and Sohar, Oman taking place in August.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ehab Amin said: “We are very proud to have been named the World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax, and we are delighted to celebrate this award with our passengers from around the globe.