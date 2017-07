Hyderabad

The leaders and workers of Qoumi Awami Tehreek led by its chief Ayaz Latif Palijo Monday staged a sit-in to protest against the legislation of Pakistan Peoples Party regarding abolition of NAB laws in the province of Sindh. Addressing the participants, Ayaz Latif Palijo strongly criticised legislation and termed it an act to protect corruption in the provincial government institutions besides creating hurdles in the task of NAB.—APP