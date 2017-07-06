Qamar appears before JIT

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry reached the Federal Judicial Academy on Wednesday after being summoned by the Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Papers case. Chaudhry reached the academy with all relevant documents pertaining to the case.

Chaudhry presented the minute sheet of a NAB session held on Jan 28, 2014, to the JIT officials along with copies of NAB‘s judgement on Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

The NAB chairman was summoned earlier in the week and was asked by the JIT to bring documents relevant to the case.