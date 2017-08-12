Qalandars launch Durban T20 Global League team in South Africa

Lahore

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars’ owner launched the Durban team of South Africa’s T20 Global League on Friday.

Addressing the kickoff ceremony for ‘Durban Qalandars’, Lahore Qalandars chairman Fawad Rana said he was delighted to be representing the province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa’s new T20 competition, with the inaugural edition scheduled to be held later this year.

“There is no better opportunity to come and invest in this great country,” Rana said. He was accompanied by Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat and Durban Qalandars’ marquee player Hashim Amla at the launching ceremony.

Lorgat, speaking on the occasion, said the “development of youth” lay at the centre of Rana brothers’ vision.

“We are proud to have the Qalandars represent us. We share their values and vision of transformation,” said Fawzia Peer, Durban Deputy Mayor. Meanwhile, PSL franchise and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi own the rights of ‘Benoni Zalmi’- another franchise of South Africa’s T20 league.—Agencies