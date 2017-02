Observer Report

Dubai

Lahore Qalandars on Thursday defeated Karachi Kings by seven runs in the eighth T20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2017 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After being put in to bat, Qalandars set 180 runs for the Kings who haven’t been able to win a match in the second edition of the PSL. Fakhar Zaman made 53 off 36 balls hitting three sixes and five 4s. Umar Akmal’s 25 off 16 and Muhammad Rizwan’s 29 off 22 balls were other notable contribution from Qalandars.