Qadri vows to take Sharifs to task for Model Town incident

Staff Reporter

Lahore

In an effort to “request” the Lahore High Court (LHC) to make the Najfi commission report on the 2014 Model Town tragedy public, the families of the victims — on Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Tahirul Qadri’s call — staged a sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road on Wednesday.

Along with Qadri, the protesters were joined by Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan.

While addressing the protesters, Qadri said that the “murderers” of the Model Town victims “have only lost their position in the government” after the Panamagate case verdict, “but the time is not far when you will lose your life for murdering the innocent people of Model Town.”

Assuring the crowd that he would not stop until the culprits of the Model Town incident have been taken to task, Qadri said: “The struggle is not over yet. We will continue on this path until justice is served.”

Targeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s for his ‘new narrative’, Qadri said: “You tell people today that you have taken the responsibility of preserving the sanctity of the vote, but I ask you this: who trampled over the sanctity of vote [in the first place]?”

Qadri raged: “If you were truly democratic and had respected the public’s vote, you would have come out on GT Road during the ’90s. Instead, you contributed in ousting Benazir Bhutto from office and became PM yourself.”

Levelling more allegations against the thrice de-seated ex-PM, Qadri said: “You [Nawaz Sharif] introduced dirty politics in the country. You started the culture of buying MPAs [provincial ministers] with sacks of money.”

“[Punjab Chief Minister] Shahbaz Sharif says the ashrafiya have looted the country. Do you know what ashrafiya (elite) means? It is the plural of sharif in Arabic: so you are right, the ashrafiya have indeed robbed this nation,” Qadri said, taking a dig at the Sharif family.