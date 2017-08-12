Qadri announces sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road on August 16

Salim AhmedSalim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has announced that the widows and daughters of the 2014 Model Town clashes victims would stage a sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road on August 16. “We have been demanding justice for three years and the families of the victims can’t wait much longer,” Qadri told reporters at a press conference here on Friday. “We request that a unbiased bench of the Lahore High Court is formed in the first week after Eid-ul-Azha for the case,” he added. The PAT chief maintained that the decision to stage a rally was made by the families themselves. He added that the participants of the rally would be women only but he would be there to express solidarity with them. “I will decide later as to when I will leave [the rally].” The PAT chief pointed out that an Elite Force vehicle had run over a 12-year-old boy at the former PM Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming rally, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had not even bothered to condole with his family. It may be recalled that 14 PAT supporters were killed and dozens wounded when the police mounted an operation to remove barriers from a road leading to the PAT offices and Qadri’s residence in Lahore’s Model Town on June 17, 2014, Dr Tahirul Qadri, the chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT),had earlier appealed to the top court to assign a probe into the 2014 massacre of his supporters in Lahore to the same Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted in the Panamagate case. He accused Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah of masterminding the massacre. Qadri and his supports had staged a marathon sit-in the federal capital to seek justice for the victims.

Related