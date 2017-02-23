PVGF conducts video game tournament

Sports Reporter

Karachi

PVGF is proud to announce a first time ever collaboration with SNK Japan and has conducted a video game tournament was held in Karachi.

The game in question is King of Fighters 14 and the tournament was a success.

Renowned players gathered from all over Karachi participated in the event, we advanced via double elimination rounds. Matches were fast and aggressive and combined years of expertise and skill level of some amazing talent in Karachi.

The future of electronic gaming seems to be getting better and PVGF exists to make this magic happen.

PVGF Founder Tariq Rathore with his co-Founders Paul Hendrick, Javed Hassan and Khalid Malik had put everything in place for the tournament; refreshment was served to the players with fully air conditioner environment and solid cash prize for the winners along with merchandise directly received from SNK Japan.

In past PVGF also did tournaments for various other games as well and still promoting games in Pakistan.