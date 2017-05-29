Putin: What’s next?

Mohammad Ali Baig

WILL Putin strike again or will he take rest and let Trump “Make America Great Again”? Who could have imagined the creation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia? Who knew that Putin will take away Crimea from Ukraine? No one thought that Putin alone will halt the US-led invasion of Syria and circumvented the removal of Assad Regime with authority. And now Putin is warning Trump about any military adventure against Kim Jong Un. Also the most important one that, why Sweden and Lithuania imposed the military draft – isn’t it Putin? These questions though reflect different situations with different connotations but have a constant pattern of behaviour. There are a few people who are vested with a natural tendency and will to restore and clean-up the mess; President Putin can be said as a perfect example.

Almost 17 years before under the leadership of President Boris Yeltsin, Russia was drowning and even the government was not able to pay the monthly salaries of its employees. It was Putin who resurrected Russia and brought it back again on the stature of a great power. People may criticize him for his policies internally as well as externally and especially for supporting the brutal Assad Regime, but no one can deny the fact that Putin alone has turned the tide of international politics and put an end to the perceived unipolar world order not in the favour of a bi-polar one; but a multi-polar one.

Trump’s strike in Syria in April is a clear precedent that Putin has successfully dragged America in to the Syrian affairs. Now Trump would not be in a position to concentrate his efforts on internal matters (as it was his election manifesto) in its pursuit of ‘Make America Great Again’. Apparently, Putin alone defeated America on almost every front. The testimonies of FBI and NSA confirming the hacking of 2016 American Presidential Elections reveal the skill and prowess of Putin flanked by his determination and personality along with Russian strategic culture. It is understandable that Putin alone has forced the US and NATO to go back a little but there is still a huge amount of work that needs to be done. Putin is an unpredictably wise man and like Stalin’s Winter War against Finland in 1940, Putin will wage a war against the Scandinavians and the Baltic Region as he did to Ukraine and Georgia.

Unfortunately, war has always been the decisive factor in international relations and a defining element in the fate of the nations. War – may sound bad or perhaps an ugly aspect of the state to state relationship but its inherent attribute of ‘make or break’ and ‘win or lose’ makes it a permanent subject of politics and history. One has to scrutinize the actions of Putin from the perspective of international relations while remaining above ethnic, regional and even religious connotations. Putin surely had missed the opportunity to save the Libyan dictator Gaddafi. Had he been acted in the same manner as he is acting now to save Assad, Putin would have i) More influence in the Middle East, ii) Would have another foreign ally, iii) The entire Middle East would have been much stable, and iv) The Islamic State would have been deprived of the Libyan fighters. Putin’s pre-emptive and preventive attempt to save Gaddafi could have saved numerous precious lives.

It is an established fact that President Vladimir Putin has asserted himself in such a forceful manner that he has altered the ostensible unipolar world order into a multi-polar one. Journalists like Steven Lee Myers authored a book by the title ‘The New Tsar’ (2014) and compared Putin’s policies and personality with the historically brutal rulers of Tsarist Russia. Myers may call Putin a ‘Tsar’ but the Russian President’s determination and concentration has turned the tide of international politics. In 2016 Forbes magazine declared him to be the most powerful man in the world.

Putin’s audacious action in Syria makes one thing crystal that he has bigger aims with broader objectives and envisages a greater share in the world politics. Putin’s conquest of Crimea was not merely an acquisition of a piece of land but his action had its roots in the history. Russia can put an end to the ongoing Civil War in Ukraine by calming down Russian speaking population but Putin is adamant to punish Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for his leaning towards NATO and the West.

According to The Atlantic – a renowned political magazine, Sweden and Lithuania have again imposed military conscription to meet the arising defence and security needs. The people of Sweden are now more inclined towards joining NATO due to the perceived Russian threat. Foreign Policy magazine published an article in May 2014, urging the neutral Sweden and Finland of joining NATO. Putin’s annexation of Crimea has brought alarms in Scandinavia but it remains uncertain that when he is going to strike and in what exact manner?

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

